12/19 Personalities

Eminem is just full of surprises this holiday season.
The Grammy and Academy Award-winning hip-hop icon has not only released an unexpected new album, he also issued a mea culpa to Rihanna.
With the “Side B” companion to his 11th studio album, “Music to Be Murdered By,” Eminen offers an apology to the chart-topping music sensation and fashion mogul on the new track titled “Zeus.”
He expressed sorrow for the decade-old lyrics about Chris Brown that leaked in 2019, where he rapped that he sided with Brown — who pleaded guilty for assaulting his then-girlfriend, rising pop star Rihanna.
The new lyrics: “But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest/ And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna,” Eminem raps. “For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri/ It wasn’t meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me.”
The Detroit native dropped “Music to Be Murdered By — Side B,” at midnight as Thursday turned to Friday.
Mick Jagger, Florida Man?
The Rolling Stones front man recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present for his girlfriend, ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick.
The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that the four-bedroom home sits on roughly a third of an acre in the planned community of Lakewood Ranch. Perched next to a lake the house is nearly 8,400 square feet.
The real estate firm that sold the home, Michael Saunders & Company, said Jagger, 77, paid $1.9 million for it in late October, with the title put in Hamrick’s name.
Tina Ciaccio, the listing agent, said the couple never visited the home before buying it, but met with her online.
