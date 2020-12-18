12/19 Personalities

Eminem is just full of surprises this holiday season.

The Grammy and Academy Award-winning hip-hop icon has not only released an unexpected new album, he also issued a mea culpa to Rihanna.

With the “Side B” companion to his 11th studio album, “Music to Be Murdered By,” Eminen offers an apology to the chart-topping music sensation and fashion mogul on the new track titled “Zeus.”

He expressed sorrow for the decade-old lyrics about Chris Brown that leaked in 2019, where he rapped that he sided with Brown — who pleaded guilty for assaulting his then-girlfriend, rising pop star Rihanna.

The new lyrics: “But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest/ And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna,” Eminem raps. “For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri/ It wasn’t meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me.”

The Detroit native dropped “Music to Be Murdered By — Side B,” at midnight as Thursday turned to Friday.

