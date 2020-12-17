12/21 Metro Biz Index

On the cover: 2020 has been a strong year for middle-market deals managed by Boxwood Partners, the investment bank with an office in Richmond. “The market is great,” said managing partner Patrick Galleher. D6
Cover photo by: Staff photographer Daniel Sangjib Min
Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 has proven to be strong year for investment banking deals managed by Boxwood Partners.
The boutique investment bank with an office in Richmond — the headquarters moved from Richmond to Florida last month — has provided advisory services to eight companies on merger and acquisition deals this year.
“That’s a good year for an investment bank our size,” said Patrick Galleher, Boxwood’s managing partner. “The market is great.”