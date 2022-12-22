12/23 NATION BRIEFS

Florida high court OKs grand jury probe of COVID vaccines

The Florida Supreme Court will convene a grand jury at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to investigate any wrongdoing with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines.

The court announced Thursday it will grant the governor’s request. DeSantis has said it was illegal in Florida to misrepresent the efficacy of a drug, and that the panel would aim to jog loose data about the vaccines.

COVID vaccine studies funded by the pharmaceutical companies that developed them have been published in peer-reviewed journals.

Government panels reviewed data on the safety and effectiveness of the shots before approving them for use.

N.Y. GOP Rep.-elect Santos says he’ll address questions

A newly elected New York Republican whose life story has come under question since his election to the U.S. House of Representatives says he plans to respond to the concerns.

In a statement on Twitter, Rep.-elect George Santos says he is planning to talk next week. Questions have been raised this week about the life story that Santos, 34, had presented during the campaign for the 3rd Congressional District.

Santos first ran for Congress in 2020 and lost. He ran again in 2022 and won in the district that includes some Long Island suburbs and a small part of Queens.

Appeals court halts Kentucky abortion clinic buffer zone

A federal appeals court has temporarily barred the enforcement of a Louisville, Ky., city ordinance that creates a buffer zone around health care centers, including a downtown abortion clinic that attracts protests.

The Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled the buffer zone infringes on the First Amendment rights of protesters who demonstrate in front of the EMW Women’s Surgical Center.

The lawsuit challenging the buffer zone was brought by Sisters For Life and the Kentucky Right to Life Association, along with a few individual protesters.

Group urges investigation of Snapchat over fentanyl sales

As the U.S. deals with its deadliest overdose crisis to date, a national crime-prevention group is calling on the Justice Department to clamp down on social media’s role in the spread of fentanyl, the drug largely driving a troubling spike in overdose deaths among teenagers.

The National Crime Prevention Council sent a letter Wednesday to Attorney General Merrick Garland. The group known for ads featuring McGruff the Crime Dog is calling for an investigation into fake, fentanyl-laced pills sold on the popular teen platform Snapchat.

The company says it has been working to address the national crisis in recent years will continue to do everything it can.