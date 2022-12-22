12/23 PERSONALITIES

Just before Jessica Henwick was cast in “Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the then-aspiring actor had already left Los Angeles for her hometown in England.

“I ran out of money, so I went back and moved back in with my parents,” she recalled.

Although she hadn’t quite given up on acting, Henwick was struggling to find jobs in front of the camera. Before leaving LA, she did work as a crew member on sets — an experience she drew from for her role in Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which debuts Friday on Netflix.

Henwick plays Peg, the assistant and handler to model and sweatpants line founder Birdie (Kate Hudson). And she admits working with Keanu Reeves felt like a personal triumph.

“I mean, what an icon,” she said. “They just don’t make ‘em like that anymore.”

***

Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and her longtime boyfriend, actor and comedian Jay Mohr, are engaged to be married, the couple confirmed to the Los Angeles Times.

Buss and Mohr have been dating since 2017, TMZ reported. The pair often sit together in Buss’ second-row seats during Lakers games at Crypto.com Arena.

Buss, 61, was married to volleyball player Steve Timmons from 1990 to 1993 and was engaged to former Lakers coach Phil Jackson.

Mohr, 52, was married to former model Nicole Chamberlain from 1998 to 2004 and actress Nikki Cox from 2006 to 2018. He has two sons, one from each marriage. Mohr played sports agent Bob Sugar in “Jerry Maguire.”