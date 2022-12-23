12/24 Nation Briefs

Lanez convicted in star’s shooting

Jurors have found rapper Tory Lanez guilty of three felonies in the 2020 shooting of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion.

The verdict was announced in Los Angeles Superior Court Friday. The jury deliberated for roughly a day.

Megan was wounded with bullet fragments in her feet after getting out of an SUV she was riding in with Lanez in the Hollywood Hills. She testified Lanez shot her.

Lanez’s attorneys argued she had been shot by another woman who was with them.

Lanez could get more than 20 years in prison and faces deportation to his native Canada.

Meta to pay $725M to settle case

Facebook’s corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016.

Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, the holding company for Facebook and Instagram, were disclosed in court documents filed late Thursday.

It will still need to be approved by a judge in a San Francisco federal court hearing set for March.

The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Steve Bannon, had paid a Facebook app developer for access to the personal information of about 87 million users of the platform.

That data was then used to target U.S. voters during the 2016 campaign.

3 dead in Kurdish center shooting in Paris

A man who was charged last year with attacking migrants shot and killed three people at a Kurdish cultural center Friday in Paris in an assault that appeared to be specifically aimed at foreigners, authorities said.

The shooting, which also wounded three people, shook the Kurdish community in the French capital and sparked skirmishes between angry Kurds and police.

It also rattled merchants in the bustling neighborhood in central Paris on the eve of Christmas weekend and put officers on alert for more violence.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 69-year-old Paris man who had been jailed for attacking migrants living in tents and released earlier this month.

N. Korea fires missiles in response to drills

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Friday, its latest weapons demonstration that came days after U.S. and South Korean warplanes conducted joint drills that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.

North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year in what some experts call an attempt to bolster its weapons capability and pressure its rivals to make concessions such as sanctions relief in future negotiations.

Recently, the North also claimed to have performed major tests needed to acquire its first spy satellite and a more mobile intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

South Korea’s military detected the two missile launches from North Korea’s capital region at around 4:32 p.m. Friday.