12/24 Personalities

There’s no need to say sorry to Justin Bieber, according to H&M.

The clothing retailer says it followed the necessary steps to release a line of Bieber merchandise after the singer claimed he never approved the products.

“Justin’s license holder has confirmed that H&M had the right contracts in place and followed all proper approval procedures for each selected design,” H&M said in a statement this week.

“Nevertheless, out of respect for Justin, we removed the products from our site and stores, and we’re working to find the best way to make use of them.”

The statement comes three days after the Canadian-born Bieber, 28, urged his fans not to buy the H&M collection of hoodies, T-shirts and accessories.

“The H&M MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDNT APPROVE IT,” Bieber wrote Monday on his Instagram story. H&M released a short statement the same day to claim it “followed proper approval procedures” before elaborating Thursday.

“We have been Justin Bieber’s merchandise partner since 2016 and we are very proud of the work we have done so far,” H&M said.

***

Members of the rock band Journey can’t quite play their music any way they want it, according to lead guitarist Neal Schon.

Variety reported this week that Schon’s attorney served fellow bandmate Jonathan Cain a cease-and-desist letter for performing Journey’s hit “Don’t Stop Believin’” at a November event for Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Cain sang the beloved anthem with other notable Republicans, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Journey released “Don’t Stop Believin’” in 1981. Cain, whose wife, Paula White, served as Trump’s spiritual adviser, shared writing credits with Schon and singer Steve Perry. The band is set to continue its Freedom tour in 2023. It will kick off the new year with performances in Oklahoma, Georgia and Virginia.