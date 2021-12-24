12/25 Nation Briefs

Valentina was in a changing room with her mother when an officer fired a round through a wall near the assault suspect, striking her and killing her at the scene, according to preliminary information from police.

The teenager was at the Burlington store trying on dresses for a quinceañera, a Los Angeles Police Department source confirmed to the L.A. Times.

The assault suspect, who has not been identified, was also shot and killed by police, the department said. A woman who was injured by the suspect was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore called the girl’s death “absolutely heartbreaking” and promised a thorough investigation, as did William Briggs, president of the Los Angeles Police Commission.

Russian court fines Google and Meta

MOSCOW — A Moscow court on Friday fined Google nearly $100 million and also fined Facebook’s parent company Meta $27 million over their failure to delete content banned by local law, as Russia seeks to step up pressure on technology giants.