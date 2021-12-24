12/25 Nation Briefs

Myanmar airstrikes send hundreds fleeing
BANGKOK — Myanmar’s military unleashed airstrikes and heavy artillery on a small town controlled by ethnic guerrillas, sending hundreds of people fleeing across a river into Thailand, local officials and residents said Friday.
Government forces targeted Lay Kay Kaw, a small town near the Thai border that is controlled by the Karen guerrillas who are seeking greater autonomy from the central government. Fighting has intensified since February, when the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, and guerrillas offered refuge to opponents of the army.
Independent Myanmar media reported that government troops seized 30-60 people associated with the organized opposition to the military government, including at least one elected lawmaker from Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party. Last week, some 2,500 villagers also fled the fighting into Thailand’s Mae Sot district.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Girl killed by police in store shooting ID’d
LOS ANGELES — A 14-year-old girl killed by Los Angeles police when they opened fire on a suspect who was allegedly assaulting someone in a North Hollywood clothing store on Thursday has been identified as Valentina Orellana-Peralta, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
Valentina was in a changing room with her mother when an officer fired a round through a wall near the assault suspect, striking her and killing her at the scene, according to preliminary information from police.
The teenager was at the Burlington store trying on dresses for a quinceañera, a Los Angeles Police Department source confirmed to the L.A. Times.
The assault suspect, who has not been identified, was also shot and killed by police, the department said. A woman who was injured by the suspect was transported to a local hospital, police said.
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore called the girl’s death “absolutely heartbreaking” and promised a thorough investigation, as did William Briggs, president of the Los Angeles Police Commission.
Russian court fines Google and Meta
MOSCOW — A Moscow court on Friday fined Google nearly $100 million and also fined Facebook’s parent company Meta $27 million over their failure to delete content banned by local law, as Russia seeks to step up pressure on technology giants.
The Tagansky District Court ruled that Google repeatedly neglected to remove the banned content, and ordered the company to pay an administrative fine of about 7.2 billion rubles (about $98.4 million). Google said it would study the court documents before deciding on its next steps. Later Friday, the court also slapped a fine of nearly 2 billion rubles ($27.2 million) on Meta for failure to remove banned content. Friday’s rulings marked the first time the size of the fine was calculated based on revenue.