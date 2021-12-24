12/25 Personalities

Keenan Scott II made his Broadway acting debut this week in “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” which is a remarkable milestone. It’s even more remarkable when you consider he also wrote it.

The actor-turned-playwright was pressed into acting duties at the last moment Tuesday night to keep his show open while Broadway battles spikes in COVID-19. He saved at least one performance.

“Like any other actor, I’ve always wanted to make my Broadway acting debut in whatever show wanted to hire me,” Scott says. “I did not know it was going to happen like this and on my show during the same season.”

His heroic efforts saved the night, but it wasn’t enough. Late Thursday, COVID-19 claimed “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” joining “Waitress” and “Jagged Little Pill” as shows closed this winter due in part to rising infection rates.

Other creators who have gone into their own Broadway shows include Sara Bareilles slipping into “Waitress,” Sting in “The Last Ship” and Green Day’s frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, who made several onstage visits to his show “American Idiot.” But they all had days or weeks to prepare.