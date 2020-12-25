12/26 Cover head Dec 25, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reviving neighborhoods:Housing nonprofit shifts strategy 0 comments Tags Z-no-digital Community Neighborhood Mobile Home Strategy Chesterfield County Related to this story Most Popular Richmond Local News Strain on hospitals intensifies in Virginia; VCU Health deploys surge capacity plans Dec 19, 2020 A swamped ICU and escalating COVID-19 crisis forced a turning point at VCU Health last week: The Richmond area’s anchor hospital formally depl… State and Regional News Banned in Virginia starting Jan. 1: Holding a phone while driving Dec 22, 2020 A new law is going into effect on Jan. 1 that prohibits drivers from holding a phone while driving. Richmond Local News Chesterfield man among first to be convicted under new Va. law that boosts penalty for leaving gun near child Dec 21, 2020 A Chesterfield County man who had his gun rights restored in June has been convicted of leaving a loaded firearm near his young son, who accid… Entertainment Richmond Tacky Lights List 2020 Dec 4, 2020 It’s officially tacky lights season, Richmond! It’s that time of year when Richmond homes dress up with over-the-top holiday light displays. Professional Sports Phillips: Ron Rivera said he'd transform Ashburn. With his Dwayne Haskins decision, Ashburn is transforming him. Dec 23, 2020 Rivera had the chance to set the tone for what it means to play on his team. Instead, he threw that opportunity away to chase an 8-8 record and one of the least impressive division titles in recent memory. Entertainment Tacky Lights List 2020 Dec 17, 2020 It’s high season for tacky lights! Business News Ukrop's Market Hall is using new procedures to help with the high demand for its fried chicken and potato wedges Dec 20, 2020 Fried chicken and potato wedges have been a big hit at the newly opened Ukrop’s Market Hall in the first week and a half of operation. State and Regional News Former 'Survivor' contestant charged with grand larceny Dec 24, 2020 DANVILLE, Va. — A former contestant on TV’s “Survivor” is charged in Virginia with grand larceny, authorities said. Govt-and-politics Virginia removes Lee statue from U.S. Capitol Dec 21, 2020 Virginia removed its statue of Robert E. Lee from the U.S. Capitol overnight, the latest move in the state’s purge of Confederate iconography … State and Regional News As Virginia closes in on 300,000 total COVID-19 cases, UVA model projects an additional 400,000 in 2021 Dec 18, 2020 A report released Friday on a University of Virginia COVID-19 model said the post-Thanksgiving surge led to a substantial spike in virus projections.