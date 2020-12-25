12/26 Nation Briefs

Armenian leader won’t step down

YEREVAN, Armenia — Armenia’s prime minister said Friday he was ready to discuss the possibility of holding an early parliamentary election, but rejected opposition demands to step down over his handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan.

Opposition supporters have rallied for weeks, urging Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down over the Nov. 10 peace deal that saw Azerbaijan reclaim control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas. The Russian-brokered agreement ended 44 days of fierce fighting in which the Azerbaijani army routed Armenian forces.

Pashinyan has defended the peace deal as a painful but necessary move to prevent Azerbaijan from overrunning the entire Nagorno-Karabakh region. He argued Friday that his critics lack broad public support for their demand.

737 Max has to land in emergency

An Air Canada Boeing 737-8 Max on a test flight had engine problems that forced the crew to shut one down and make an emergency landing in Tucson, Ariz., Aviation24.be reported.