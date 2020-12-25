12/26 Nation Briefs

Armenian leader won’t step down
YEREVAN, Armenia — Armenia’s prime minister said Friday he was ready to discuss the possibility of holding an early parliamentary election, but rejected opposition demands to step down over his handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan.
Opposition supporters have rallied for weeks, urging Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down over the Nov. 10 peace deal that saw Azerbaijan reclaim control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas. The Russian-brokered agreement ended 44 days of fierce fighting in which the Azerbaijani army routed Armenian forces.
Pashinyan has defended the peace deal as a painful but necessary move to prevent Azerbaijan from overrunning the entire Nagorno-Karabakh region. He argued Friday that his critics lack broad public support for their demand.
737 Max has to land in emergency
An Air Canada Boeing 737-8 Max on a test flight had engine problems that forced the crew to shut one down and make an emergency landing in Tucson, Ariz., Aviation24.be reported.
Shortly after takeoff, the crew received an indication of low hydraulic pressure in the left engine, the website said. The crew of the empty plane initially decided to continue the flight to Montreal, but it shut down the engine and diverted to Tucson after receiving an indication of a fuel imbalance from the left wing, Aviation24.be said.
The incident took place Tuesday, according to the report. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration permitted the 737 Max to return to the skies in November, after a 20-month hiatus prompted by two fatal crashes.
Malian opposition leader dies
BAMAKO, Mali — Soumaila Cissé, Mali’s main opposition leader, has died in Paris at age 71. He was held hostage for six months earlier this year by jihadis and was considered a leading contender in the 2022 presidential election.
Cissé died after contracting COVID-19, his eldest son, Bocar, told The Associated Press on Friday.
“The doctors did everything to keep him alive, but that’s the way of God’s will,” he said.
The death throws Malian politics into new uncertainty. Cissé was the runner-up in the past three presidential elections and many thought he had the best chances of finally winning in 2022.
Japan to ban gasoline cars by ’35
TOKYO — Japan aims to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles in about 15 years, the government said Friday in a plan to achieve Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s pledge to go carbon free by 2050 and generate nearly $2 trillion growth in green business and investment.
The “green growth strategy” urges utilities to bolster renewables and hydrogen while calling for auto industries to go carbon free by the mid-2030s.
In a policy speech in October, Suga pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions in 30 years. As the world faces an environmental challenge, green investment is an opportunity for growth not a burden, he said.
