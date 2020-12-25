12/26 Personalities

One of the traditional fixtures of any Christmas Day in the U.K. is to see Queen Elizabeth II and her family go to church. Not this year. However, the queen, 94, did fulfill what is considered her most cherished Christmas Day duty: addressing the people of the British Commonwealth on television Friday.

The queen, who has spent much of the year isolating at Windsor Castle with her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, delivered a heartfelt message of hope , praising the “indomitable spirit” of those who have risen “magnificently” to the challenges of the pandemic.

The queen expressed sympathy for the ordeal of the past few months while also laying out hope of a return to normality.

“We continue to be inspired by the kindness of strangers and draw comfort that — even on the darkest nights — there is hope in the new dawn,” she said.

Ivry Gitlis, an acclaimed violinist who played with famed conductors, rock stars and jazz bands around the world and worked to make classical music accessible to the masses, has died in Paris at 98.