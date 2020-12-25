12/26 Personalities

One of the traditional fixtures of any Christmas Day in the U.K. is to see Queen Elizabeth II and her family go to church. Not this year. However, the queen, 94, did fulfill what is considered her most cherished Christmas Day duty: addressing the people of the British Commonwealth on television Friday.
The queen, who has spent much of the year isolating at Windsor Castle with her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, delivered a heartfelt message of hope , praising the “indomitable spirit” of those who have risen “magnificently” to the challenges of the pandemic.
The queen expressed sympathy for the ordeal of the past few months while also laying out hope of a return to normality.
“We continue to be inspired by the kindness of strangers and draw comfort that — even on the darkest nights — there is hope in the new dawn,” she said.
Ivry Gitlis, an acclaimed violinist who played with famed conductors, rock stars and jazz bands around the world and worked to make classical music accessible to the masses, has died in Paris at 98.
France’s culture minister announced his death Thursday, hailing him as “a magnificent performer” who dedicated his life “to serving all kinds of music.” The cause of death was not immediately announced.
Recognizable in recent decades by his long white hair and distinctive caps and scarves, Gitlis began playing in the 1920s and performed into the 2010s. The Paris Philharmonic celebrated “one of the longest and most prolific careers in the history of music.”
Gitlis was born in Haifa in 1922, and sent to the Paris Conservatory at age 10 under the guidance of violinist Bronislaw Huberman, the ministry said. He continued training in Europe and the U.S., where he performed with leading conductors starting in the 1950s.
Gitlis performed with the Rolling Stones and jazz stars, appeared on French television shows and founded a French music festival in the 1970s where listeners ate and slept in a field while listening to music Gitlis was the first Israeli musician to perform in Soviet Russia, in 1963, according to Le Monde.
