12/3 Personalities

It hasn’t been great mornings for Andrew Shue.

The former “Melrose Place” star, 55, deleted all photographic evidence of reportedly estranged wife Amy Robach — at least from his Instagram, E! News reports.

The move comes after reports that Robach, 49, and her “Good Morning America” co-anchor T.J. Holmes are dating after separating from their respective spouses this summer.

Shue’s account, not verified on the platform, does still boast two nods to Robach from 2020, in relation to his nonprofit The People.

The Daytime Emmy nominee appeared to have deactivated her account Thursday, a day after her alleged romance with Holmes, 45, was reported.

***

Brad William Henke, an NFL player who later earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for playing a gay corrections officer in the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black,” has died. He was 56.

The former defensive lineman “died peacefully in his sleep” on Tuesday, his agent, Sheree Cohen, said Friday. No cause of death was provided.

“Brad was such a wonderful, kind person and had a true passion for acting. Our thoughts are with his wife and family at this time,” Cohen said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

Henke played college football at the University of Arizona and went pro in 1989, playing with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos.

He retired in 1994 after injuries, and moved to L.A., where he worked on TV series, including “Chicago Hope” and “ER.” He had longer stints

in drama series including the ABC’s “October Road” and “Lost,” and FX’s “Justified.”

His most notable role, though, was that of Desi Piscatella in Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black.” Henke appeared in 26 episodes during the Emmy and SAG Award-winning comedy’s last three seasons.

He is survived by his mother, Tammy; his sister Annette; his wife, Sonja; his stepson, Aaden; stepdaughter, Leasa; and grandchild, Amirah.