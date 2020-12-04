12/5 Nation Briefs

Pentagon to pull out troops from Somalia
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon said Friday that it was pulling most U.S. troops out of Somalia on President Donald Trump’s orders, continuing a postelection push by Trump to shrink U.S. involvement in counterterrorism missions abroad.
Without providing details, the Pentagon said in a short statement that a majority of U.S. troops and assets in Somalia would be withdrawn in early 2021. There are currently about 700 troops in that Horn of Africa nation, training and advising local forces in an extended fight against the extremist group al-Shabab, an affiliate of al-Qaida.
Trump recently ordered troop drawdowns in Afghanistan and Iraq, and he was expected to withdraw some or all troops from Somalia.
High court to hear case on Medicaid work rules
In the midst of a pandemic, the Supreme Court said Friday it will take up the Trump administration’s stalled plan to allow states to require low-income people to work to receive health care under Medicaid.
The timing of the court’s decision to take up the issue was curious because by the time the case is argued in late winter or early spring, Joe Biden will be president and his administration is unlikely to continue President Donald Trump’s plan to remake Medicaid by requiring recipients to work.
And when Congress earlier this year increased Medicaid funding, it barred states from restricting eligibility during the public health emergency. Even so, the court agreed to review lower-court decisions involving Arkansas and New Hampshire that found that the administration’s support for work requirements went beyond what’s allowed by law.
Saudis say spat with Qatar may be ending
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat said Friday that an end to the yearslong boycott of Qatar by the kingdom and three other Arab nations “looks in reach” for all involved, though he offered no details on how this feud would be resolved.
The remarks by Prince Faisal bin Farhan followed comments earlier in the day from Kuwait, which has been mediating in the dispute and which said that ongoing talks over the crisis have been “fruitful.”
Resolving the dispute could restore calm among nations at the heart of American defense strategy in the Middle East, especially as tensions remain high with Iran and as President-elect Joe Biden is poised to enter the White House next month. The crisis arises from accusations that Qatar supports extremist groups in the region.
Danes pulling plug on production of oil, gas
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark has decided to end all oil and gas activities in the North Sea by 2050 and has canceled its latest licensing round, saying the country is “now putting an end to the fossil fuel era.”
The Folketinget, the Danish legislature, voted late Thursday to end offshore gas and oil extraction, which had started in 1972 and made the country the largest producer in the European Union. Non EU-members Norway and Britain are larger producers, with a bigger presence in the North Sea.
Denmark is this year estimated to pump a bit over 100,000 barrels of crude oil and oil equivalents a day, according to the government.
