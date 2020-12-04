12/5 Nation Briefs

Pentagon to pull out troops from Somalia

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon said Friday that it was pulling most U.S. troops out of Somalia on President Donald Trump’s orders, continuing a postelection push by Trump to shrink U.S. involvement in counterterrorism missions abroad.

Without providing details, the Pentagon said in a short statement that a majority of U.S. troops and assets in Somalia would be withdrawn in early 2021. There are currently about 700 troops in that Horn of Africa nation, training and advising local forces in an extended fight against the extremist group al-Shabab, an affiliate of al-Qaida.

Trump recently ordered troop drawdowns in Afghanistan and Iraq, and he was expected to withdraw some or all troops from Somalia.

High court to hear case on Medicaid work rules

In the midst of a pandemic, the Supreme Court said Friday it will take up the Trump administration’s stalled plan to allow states to require low-income people to work to receive health care under Medicaid.