12/5 Personalities

Chadwick Boseman, the late “Black Panther” star, will be given the MTV’s Hero for the Ages honor Sunday during the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time” special.
Boseman, who played the iconic Marvel superhero, will be presented with the posthumous award by his “Avengers: Endgame” co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle, who played Iron Man and War Machine, respectively, in the comic-book film franchise.
Boseman will appear in his last role in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” due on Christmas.
vvv
“Black Panther” actress Letitia Wright is defending herself after she drew sharp criticism for sharing a video spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation about vaccines and COVID-19.
On Thursday night, Wright dismissed Twitter users who slammed her for posting a clip titled “COVID-19 Vaccine, Should We Take It?” The 27-year-old actress, best known for playing tech whiz Princess Shuri of Wakanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, doubled down — but shifted her tone — Friday in a follow-up tweet stressing that she never intended “to hurt anyone.”
***
It was supposed to be the start of the recording sessions for Bob Dylan’s “New Morning” album featuring George Harrison, fresh from the Beatles breakup. On May 1, 1970, Dylan was joined by drummer Russ Kunkel, bassist Charlie Daniels (yes, the later-famous Southern rock fiddler) and guitarist Harrison. The entirety of that session and others from that year have not been released until now. However, “Bob Dylan – 50th Anniversary Collection 1970” is only a limited-run triple album sold at the U.K. store Badlands. The oft-bootlegged work became available under European copyright laws that say recordings enter the public domain if they aren’t released 50 years after they were created.
The package contains a handful of “New Morning” songs (including “If Not for You”), Dylan oldies (“Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right,”), covers (“Cupid,” “All I Do Is Dream”) and a noteworthy version of the Beatles’ “Yesterday.”
