12/5 Personalities

Chadwick Boseman, the late “Black Panther” star, will be given the MTV’s Hero for the Ages honor Sunday during the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time” special.

Boseman, who played the iconic Marvel superhero, will be presented with the posthumous award by his “Avengers: Endgame” co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle, who played Iron Man and War Machine, respectively, in the comic-book film franchise.

Boseman will appear in his last role in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” due on Christmas.

vvv

“Black Panther” actress Letitia Wright is defending herself after she drew sharp criticism for sharing a video spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation about vaccines and COVID-19.

On Thursday night, Wright dismissed Twitter users who slammed her for posting a clip titled “COVID-19 Vaccine, Should We Take It?” The 27-year-old actress, best known for playing tech whiz Princess Shuri of Wakanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, doubled down — but shifted her tone — Friday in a follow-up tweet stressing that she never intended “to hurt anyone.”

***