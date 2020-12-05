12/6 Nation Briefs

Japan lands asteroid samples in Australia

Japan’s space agency said its helicopter search team retrieved a capsule carrying asteroid samples that landed on a remote area in southern Australia as planned on Sunday.

“The capsule collection work at the landing site was completed,” the space agency said in a tweet about four hours after the capsule landed.

Hayabusa2 had successfully released the small capsule on Saturday and sent it to Earth to deliver samples from a distant asteroid that could provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on our planet, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said.

Early Sunday, the capsule re-entered the atmosphere 75 miles above Earth. At about 6 miles above ground, its parachute opened and beacon signals indicated its location.

About two hours after the capsule’s re-entry, the space agency said its helicopter search team found the capsule in the planned landing area.

