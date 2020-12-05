12/6 Nation Briefs

Japan lands asteroid samples in Australia
Japan’s space agency said its helicopter search team retrieved a capsule carrying asteroid samples that landed on a remote area in southern Australia as planned on Sunday.
“The capsule collection work at the landing site was completed,” the space agency said in a tweet about four hours after the capsule landed.
Hayabusa2 had successfully released the small capsule on Saturday and sent it to Earth to deliver samples from a distant asteroid that could provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on our planet, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said.
Early Sunday, the capsule re-entered the atmosphere 75 miles above Earth. At about 6 miles above ground, its parachute opened and beacon signals indicated its location.
About two hours after the capsule’s re-entry, the space agency said its helicopter search team found the capsule in the planned landing area.
U.S. ends five cultural programs with China
WASHINGTON — The departing Trump administration has ended five cultural-exchange programs with China that it says were being used for Chinese propaganda and had no benefit to the United States.
The terminations follow new visa restrictions announced by Washington limiting stays in the U.S. by members of China’s Communist Party and signal further erosion in relations with Beijing in the final weeks of President Donald Trump’s time in office.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the exchange programs he ended were fully paid for and operated by the Chinese government “as soft power propaganda tools.”
The State Department terminated the Policymakers Educational China Trip Program, the U.S.-China Friendship Program, the U.S.-China Leadership Exchange Program, the U.S.-China Transpacific Exchange Program and the Hong Kong Educational and Cultural Program. Each program allowed U.S. officials to travel in China at Beijing’s expense.
At least 18 coal miners killed by gas in China
BEIJING — China’s state TV says at least 18 coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country’s southwest.
One miner was found alive following the disaster Friday in the Diaoshidong mine in Chongqing, the report said. Rescuers are looking for five others.
China’s coal mining industry used to be the world’s deadliest, suffering more than 5,000 fatalities a year. Safety improved dramatically after authorities overhauled the industry starting about 15 years ago.
Doctor who won’t wear mask loses Ore. license
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Medical Board has indefinitely suspended the medical license of a doctor who said at a pro-Trump rally that he doesn’t wear a mask at his Dallas, Ore., clinic and doesn’t require his staff to wear face-coverings either.
Dr. Steven LaTulippe also said at the Nov. 7 rally in Salem that he encourages others not to wear masks, according to KGW-TV. A state order requires health care workers to wear a mask.
Oregon regulators voted late Thursday to suspend LaTulippe’s license due to concerns about patient safety.
— From wire reports