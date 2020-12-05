12/6 Personalities

Chadwick Boseman is an award winner, even in death.
The late “Black Panther” star will be given the MTV’s Hero for the Ages honor Sunday during the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time” special.
Boseman, who played the iconic Marvel superhero, will be presented with the posthumous award by his “Avengers: Endgame” co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle, who played Iron Man and War Machine, respectively, in the comic-book film franchise.
The award recognizes Boseman’s performances as a number of American heroes, as well as his activism, writing and directing.
His final film, Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” due on Christmas, has already generated awards-season buzz and earned him a posthumous Gotham Independent Film Awards nomination.
Boseman died in August at age 43 after privately battling colon cancer.
***
In another very strange but almost predictable turn of events this year, Billie Eilish fans are out of sorts that they’re getting their money back for tickets to her “Where Do We Go?” tour.
The Grammy-winning “Bad Guy” crooner on Thursday set off her long-suffering fan base — occasionally referred to as “eyelashes,” “pirates” or “avocados” — by tweeting a note about the refunds.
“(W)e’ve tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible ...”
The 18-year-old phenom’s debut arena tour was among many that were postponed in the spring, then canceled when stay-at-home orders went into effect to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
The struggle was very real for her fans, who replied with pleas to keep their tickets. Perhaps sensing the backlash to come, Eilish signed off her missive with a reminder to her fans to “stay safe, drink lots of water” and to “wear a mask.”
— From wire reports