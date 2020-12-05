12/6 Personalities

Chadwick Boseman is an award winner, even in death.

The late “Black Panther” star will be given the MTV’s Hero for the Ages honor Sunday during the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time” special.

Boseman, who played the iconic Marvel superhero, will be presented with the posthumous award by his “Avengers: Endgame” co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle, who played Iron Man and War Machine, respectively, in the comic-book film franchise.

The award recognizes Boseman’s performances as a number of American heroes, as well as his activism, writing and directing.

His final film, Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” due on Christmas, has already generated awards-season buzz and earned him a posthumous Gotham Independent Film Awards nomination.

Boseman died in August at age 43 after privately battling colon cancer.

