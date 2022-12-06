12/7 Nation Briefs

Trump’s Constitution remark puts McConnell on defense

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that anyone who thinks the Constitution should be suspended would have a “very hard time” becoming president in the United States, trying to distance himself from Donald Trump’s new White House bid.

It’s the second time McConnell has been forced to open his weekly press conference preemptively responding to questions about the former president’s remarks and behavior. Last week, it was Trump’s meeting with a white nationalist Holocaust denier.

“Let me just say that anyone seeking the presidency who thinks the Constitution can somehow be suspended or not followed, it seems to me, would have a very hard time being sworn in as President of the United States,” McConnell said at the Capitol

The remarks come as Trump, who announced he is running again for the presidency in 2024, is putting his party into the familiar position of responding to his ideas, statements and outbursts, forcing Republicans to publicly answer for his behavior.

Trump over the weekend called for “the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution” after new revelations of what he said was Twitter’s unfair treatment during the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden.

Maryland governor bans TikTok in state government

Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, citing an unacceptable cybersecurity risk to the state.

The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive to prohibit the use of the platforms, saying they may be involved in cyber-espionage, surveillance of government entities and inappropriate collection of sensitive personal information.

Under the directive, state agencies must remove any of these products from state networks. Agencies also are required to implement measures to prevent installation of these products in the future.

Hungary blocks EU Ukraine aid, deepening Brussels rift

A rift between the European Union and recalcitrant member Hungary deepened Tuesday when Budapest vetoed an $18.93 billion financial aid package to Kyiv, leaving the other 26 nations to scramble to keep the money supply going.

Hungary’s defiant stance also exacerbated an EU dispute over the rule of law under Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his view of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Orban said his move had nothing to do with vetoing aid for Ukraine but was much more about how the EU should be run.

He called reports about a veto to be “fake news. Hungary is ready to give financial assistance to Ukraine, on a bilateral basis.”