12/7 Personalities

Five women who have long accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting them early in their careers have filed the latest lawsuit against the 85-year-old comedian — and this one calls NBCUniversal, a studio and a production company complicit in the abuse.

The lawsuit comes over a year after Cosby left prison after his 2018 sexual assault conviction in Pennsylvania was overturned.

The lawsuit filed Monday under New York’s one-year window for adults to file sexual abuse complaints involves accusers Lili Bernard, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd. The lawsuit alleges each woman was abused or assaulted by the actor after meeting him on set or through other entertainment circles in the late 1960s through the 1990s.

***

A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault after an egg was allegedly hurled towards King Charles III during a visit to a town center, police said.

Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was being questioned over an alleged common assault.

Charles was meeting members of the public outside the town hall in Luton, 30 miles north of London, when the projectile was apparently thrown. He was moved to a different area by his security guards and resumed shaking hands with members of the public.

The king has traveled across Britain since becoming monarch after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.