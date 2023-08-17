Do you have a bachelor’s degree, or are you thinking of getting one?

Having a bachelor’s degree opens up many well-paid career opportunities.

Typically, a bachelor’s degree can help you qualify for various entry and mid-level positions in various industries, including health, business, history, and many more.

The best part, many of these jobs pay well over $50,000 a year.

In this article, we’ll look at 15 of the highest-paying jobs with a bachelor’s degree required. We’ll cover their responsibilities, average salary, skills, and more.

What is a bachelor’s degree?

Before we jump into how a bachelor’s degree can help you earn more and the top careers you can get with it, let’s first discuss what a bachelor’s degree is.

A bachelor’s degree is an undergraduate course in which you study a subject of choice at a university, college, or educational institution.

Bachelor’s degrees usually take 3–4 years to complete — depending on the field of study.

How can a bachelor’s degree increase your earnings?

Having a bachelor’s degree can increase your weekly earnings tremendously. According to the BLS, people with a bachelor’s degree earn an average of $1,334 per week, while those with a high school diploma earn $809 per week.

That’s over $25,000 more per year!

Furthermore, people with bachelor’s degrees are almost twice as unlikely to be unemployed as those with high school diplomas.

Thus, having a bachelor’s degree won’t only help you earn more but also provides you with more job security. If you don’t have a degree yet, it’s a great idea to consider college.

Top 15 bachelor’s degree jobs

Here are some high-paying jobs that require a bachelor’s degree.

Business careers

A Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration gives you a very strong foundation in the corporate world and helps you build valuable transferable skills. Thus, it prepares you for a variety of jobs within the business industry, including:

1. Management analyst

Management analysts, also called management consultants, recommend ways to improve companies’ processes and efficiency.

Some of their daily duties may include preparing operations manuals to assist managers, researching problems and solutions, and analyzing financial reports.

Management analysts need great analytical skills to analyze data and find hidden opportunities. They also need to be great at communication and problem-solving.

On average, management analysts earn an annual salary of $71,000.

2. Administrative manager

Administrative managers are in charge of the company’s administrative team. They’re responsible for hiring, training, and evaluating administrative team members.

They also review and improve policies and systems to ensure operations run efficiently. Some of their duties include managing payroll and personal databases, organizing schedules, and more.

To become an administrative assistant, you need to be excellent at time management. You also need to be well-organized and professional at all times.

The average administrative manager earns around $52,000 per year.

Marketing careers

A Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing or Communication gives you the skills and expertise to promote business products and services to different audiences. This degree can prepare you for several entry-level and mid-level positions, including:

3. Public relations specialist

Public relations specialists must create and sustain a positive public image for the business they represent. They need to craft messages and media releases and develop campaigns to increase brand awareness.

To become a public relations specialist, you need excellent writing skills that enable you to write professional press releases and media messages. You also need expert knowledge of multimedia and should be honest and ethical by nature.

On average, public relations specialists earn $53,500 annually.

4. Social media manager

Social media managers are responsible for managing companies’ social media platforms. They need to make sure the content they post presents the company in a positive light. They also need to communicate and engage with audiences.

To become a social media manager, you need to understand social media networks, be creative, and have excellent computer skills.

As of April 2022, there were 4.7 billion social media users worldwide. This equates to around 59% of the world’s population.

This means businesses of all shapes and sizes need social media managers to help them gain clients.

Social media managers earn an average of $54,500 per year.

5. Market research analyst

Market research analysts find and analyze data on consumers and competitors. This includes information on customer preferences, business conditions, competitor products, and more.

Their research helps companies understand what products customers want and how much they’re willing to pay for them. To become a market analyst, you need great analytical, research, and critical thinking skills.

On average, market research analysts earn $57,000 per year.

Finance and accounting careers

A Bachelor’s Degree in Finance can help you find entry-level and mid-level positions in various finance industries. From banking and investment decisions to business finance, the opportunities are endless. Here are a few popular careers you can get with this degree:

6. Accountant

Accountants collect, track, and correct business finances so that companies can make better financial decisions. Some of their duties include doing financial audits, ensuring financial records are correct, and more.

Accounting might be a great choice for you if you’re good at math and have excellent financial literacy skills. You also need to be technologically savvy to work with different financial programs.

Accountants earn a median salary of $54,000.

7. Financial analyst

Financial analysts need to track a company’s financial performance and make suggestions on how it can be improved. They do this by doing market research, creating forecasts, and providing periodic reports on their findings.

On average, financial analysts earn $64,500 per year. However, you can earn a lot more based on your years of experience. According to Payscale, those with 5–9 years of experience can earn $13,000 more per year than those with less than a year’s experience.

Some skills that will increase your salary include portfolio management, business planning, statistical analysis, and earned value management.

See how you can include your hard skills in your resume to stand out.

Computer science careers

A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science gives you the skills to develop software, manage technology, and more. Popular computer science careers you can gain with this degree include:

8. Mobile applications developer

Mobile application developers use their development skills and programming languages to create applications for mobile devices. They work in different operating systems, including Android and iOS.

They also need to keep user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) principles in mind while developing apps. To become a mobile applications developer, you need design and writing skills. You also need to know different programming languages, like Kotlin and Java.

The average mobile applications developer earns around $78,000 per year.

9. Computer systems analyst

Computer systems analysts help improve business computer systems. They do this by studying computer systems and procedures and designing improvements that programmers and technical architects can implement.

To become a computer systems analyst, you need excellent analytical skills. You also need extensive knowledge of computer systems, procedures, and programming.

Computer systems analysts earn an average yearly salary of $76,000 per year. However, certain skills, such as system testing, can increase your salary.

Healthcare careers

A Bachelor’s Degree in Healthcare Administration or Biology will help you gain the knowledge and abilities to step into diverse supervisory medical roles. Here are some of the roles:

10. Clinical supervisor

Clinical supervisors manage clinical service delivery teams. They’re responsible for overseeing treatments that counselors and psychologists give to patients. This way, they can ensure that patients are receiving top-quality healthcare services.

To excel in this profession, you need to be able to provide constructive feedback and have key problem-solving and organizational skills.

Clinical supervisors earn a median salary of $63,000 per year.

11. Geneticist

To become a geneticist you will need a BS degree in Genetics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or a related field. Geneticists are responsible for researching and studying inheritance traits in order to treat patients with genetic disorders. Their duties include conducting lab research, extracting DNA, documenting their processes, and interpreting results. To hold a management or teaching position you will need a Master’s Degree or a Doctorate.

To become a geneticist, you need to be able to understand complex concepts and pay great attention to detail. You also need to be good at teamwork and critical thinking.

On average, geneticists earn around $82,000 per year. But those with many years of experience can earn far higher, with some geneticists that've been in the field for 20+ years earning around $150,000 per year.

Psychology careers

A Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology equips you with valuable transferable skills that can be used in various phycology careers, including:

12. Psychiatrist technician

Psychiatrist technicians care for people who have mental illnesses. They provide therapeutic care, ensure safe environments, and help patients with their daily activities.

To become a psychiatrist technician, you need to be compassionate. You also need to be observant and should have the physical stamina to help when a patient needs to be restrained or if they’ve had an accident.

On average, psychiatrist technicians earn a yearly salary of $48,500.

13. Human resource specialist

Human resource specialists take care of the day-to-day operations of the human resource department. They’re responsible for recruiting and training employees, preparing compensation packages, and fostering healthy work environments.

Top skills that human resource specialists need include: leadership skills, the ability to budget, and interpersonal intelligence.

Human resource specialists earn an average of $54,500 per year. They can earn even more if they have certain skills, such as change management skills and knowing how to write procedures.

Other careers

The following are two careers that don’t have a set category but still offer a rewarding career path for those with a passion for history, literature, or education.

14. High school teacher

Becoming a high school teacher doesn’t require a specific subject for your bachelor’s degree, although most teachers either major in education or the subject they plan to teach, e.g English teachers often have degrees in English Literature. After obtaining the degree, aspiring high school teachers will need to obtain a teaching license and possibly attend more classes depending on the state they plan to teach in.

High school teachers need to plan and deliver lessons and provide feedback to students. Some of their duties include grading papers and exams, assessing students’ strengths and weaknesses, and implementing new teaching methods.

Aside from excellent communication skills, teachers also need to be able to adapt lessons and manage a classroom effectively.

On average, high school teachers earn around $53,000 per year.

15. Museum director

A bachelor’s degree in History is excellent for building the critical thinking skills you need for a career in research and education. A museum director position is just one of your possible options.

Museum directors lead and oversee the operations of a museum. They’re responsible for overseeing exhibitions, creating museum policies, long-term planning, and maintaining the financial health of the museum.

They need to have key administrative and interpersonal skills as well as the ability to manage teams. While many museums require directors to hold a master’s degree, some do accept bachelor’s degrees.