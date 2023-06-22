Fast-food jobs are one of the most popular among U.S. workers, with more than 4.5 million people working for a fast-food restaurant in 2021.

Many of these jobs are entry-level positions, meaning no prior experience or education is typically required to land a fast-food job. With such a huge number of applicants for these roles, you may be wondering: How much can I earn working in a fast-food restaurant?

The starting rate at many establishments is around $7.50, though some offer much more than this.

So, what are the highest-paying fast-food jobs? Let’s find out.

Are there any high-paying fast food jobs near me? If you've had that thought, you're not the only one. 5,065,599 U.S. workers are employed at fast food restaurants since the industry has seen a 2.7% employment growth in 2022.

Most of these jobs require little to no prior experience, making them perfect for someone just starting their career. But how do you land a fast food job? Let's find out.

Where can you find fast food jobs?

The U.S. is home to some of the world's largest fast food chains. Many restaurants are constantly hiring new employees to keep up with customer demand.

Some of the most popular fast food chains always hiring new workers include McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Taco Bell, and KFC. Job seekers can usually find open positions on the websites of these fast food chains.

Some locations have more fast food jobs than others. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows the following states employ the higher number of fast food workers in the US.

What are fast-food jobs like?

Jobs in fast-food chains are fast-paced, systematic, and process-driven.

To succeed in a fast-food restaurant, you’ll need to follow instructions accurately and fit within an established hierarchy (there are usually layers of supervisors and managers).

One of the greatest benefits of working in the fast-food industry is the huge opportunity available when it comes to finding a new job.

For example, if you have experience as a crew member at McDonald’s, then you shouldn’t have too much of an issue finding a new job at Burger King, KFC, or Dunkin' Donuts.

There are three main kinds of entry-level roles at fast-food companies:

Team member

Cook

Delivery driver

Team member is the most common role. In this position, you’ll handle a number of duties, such as customer service, operating the cash register, cleaning, and maybe some food preparation, depending on the company (at Subway, for example, you'll help make sandwiches).

However, most fast food jobs involve taking customer orders, preparing food, working the cash register, and cleaning up the restaurant. Some fast food chains may also require employees to complete more specialized tasks such as running the drive-thru or working as a grill cook. As a cook, you’ll be preparing meals for customers full-time, and as a delivery driver, you’ll be delivering that food to customers’ homes.

From there, hard-working and high-performing food service workers can move into management positions. Statista data shows that 4.7 million people were working in the quick service or fast food restaurant sector in 2021. These workers are engaged in a wide range of jobs, as mentioned above.

Committed fast-food workers can have a long career in the industry, progressing toward the GM job title and salary (more on that later).

When you work in the fast-food industry, you can work your way into positions like:

Supervisor

Shift manager or duty manager

Restaurant manager

Area manager

General manager

Common skills required for fast food jobs

If you plan to work in a fast food restaurant, there are certain skills you will need to succeed. Many of these skills are related to customer service, as providing excellent customer service is essential in the fast food industry. Other important skills include:

Communication skills

Organizational skills

Physical stamina

Basic math skills

Patience

The ability to work well under pressure

Creativity

A positive attitude

The ability to take direction

The ability to work as part of a team

When applying for a job as a fast food worker, read the job description and note the skills the employer requires. Make sure you mention them in your resume.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of working in the fast food industry?

There are pros and cons to working in the fast food industry. Some of the positive aspects of the job include:

Flexible hours: You can often work around your school or another job schedule.

Get to know a lot of people: You will meet a wide variety of people from all walks of life.

Free food: Many places offer employees discounts or free meals.

Chance to earn tips: Fast food workers can make extra money from tips, especially if they consistently provide good customer service.

Some of the potential drawbacks of working in fast food include:

Low pay: Many entry-level positions in the fast food industry don’t pay very well.

Long hours on your feet: You will be required to stand for long periods, which can be tiring.

Fast-paced environment: The fast food industry is known for its fast pace. Know that it can be stressful for some people. On top of that, you might come across impatient or rude customers.

The 15 highest-paying fast-food jobs

Whether you’re already a part of the workforce and looking for a career change, or you’re a high-school student wondering what job you can get at 16 years old, you’re bound to find something for you in our list of highest-paying fast-food jobs.

Let’s look at 15 companies that pay their employees well.

McDonald’s

In-N-Out Burger

Burger King

Chick-fil-A

Arby's

Five Guys Burgers & Fries

Wendy’s

Panda Express

Panera Bread.

Chipotle

Domino's

Taco Bell

KFC

Popeyes

Starbucks

What fast-food job pays the most?

The highest-paying fast-food jobs are definitely managerial roles.

Your years of experience are a major factor in determining your salary, with more experienced managers typically earning the most.

Which factors determine a fast food worker’s salary range?

The following factors determine how much a fast food worker will get paid:

Location

Education

Years of experience

Performance

Restaurant of employment

Start making more at a fast-food restaurant today

So, which restaurant sounds like it would be a good fit for you?

Wendy’s? Panda Express? Panera Bread?

Regardless of your choice, you’ll be in good hands, with a long career ahead of you if you’re willing to put in the time and commitment.