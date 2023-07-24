A 19-year-old Richmond man pleaded guilty Monday to several charges related to a fatal bicycle crash in Henrico County last summer that shook the local cycling community.

On the morning of Aug. 13, 2022, cyclists Carla "Jonah" Holland and Natalie Rainer were riding along Osborne Turnpike in Henrico when Jeffrey Brooks, who was 18 at the time, struck them while driving a Ford Explorer.

Holland passed away almost immediately. Rainer suffered severe injuries, including several broken bones and organ damage.

A clerk from Henrico Circuit Court confirmed that Brooks pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated involuntary manslaughter, driving while under the influence and permanently harming another person while driving under the influence during a hearing on Monday. Brooks also faced two misdemeanor charges of causing serious injury or death to a vulnerable road user in connection with the fatal crash that prosecutors are no longer pursuing.

Since the crash, Rainer has almost fully recovered from her injuries and returned to cycling. Cyclists from Richmond and beyond have also pitched in to honor Holland and support Rainer by hosting bike rides and memorials, and starting a GoFundMe page to support Rainer's recovery.

But the crash has also highlighted an alarming trend, as an increasing number of cyclists and pedestrians are killed on Virginia's roadways.

Rainer is pleased that Brooks has taken accountability for his actions and noted the timeliness of his plea, as Holland would have turned 50 on Sunday, she said.

"Jeffrey taking responsibility for his own behavior, I believe, is one of the best gifts that we could give Jonah on her birthday," Rainer said. "It feels like we're finally turning the corner and taking steps in the right direction towards healing our communities. A lot of people have been touched by this — me, my family, Jonah's family, Jeffrey and his family — and we all have a lot of healing to do."

Brooks' sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Oct. 11, and he could face over 30 years in prison. Rainer hopes Brooks also receives substance abuse resources and education to help prevent any more tragic accidents, she said.

"I think Jeffrey is a young man who made really bad choices that unfortunately resulted in Jonah losing her life, and I almost lost my life. So I think his decisions and his behavior are very serious, and he does deserve a serious sentence," Rainer said. "But I also believe that the sentence should take into account that we want him to come back and be a positive member of society; the last thing we need is to be sending teenagers away to prison and have them coming out in a worse place than where they were to begin with."