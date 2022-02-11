2/12 Nation Briefs

Iranians celebrate 1979 revolution

TEHRAN, Iran — Thousands of cars and motorbikes paraded in celebration of the 43rd anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution on Friday, although fewer pedestrians were out for a second straight year due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The anniversary comes as negotiations to revive Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers continue in Vienna. Former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions, and in response Iran gradually reneged on its commitments.

President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran was seeking a balanced foreign policy, but would take “big steps” to further economic independence. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that a deal is “in sight,” but warned that “if it’s not reached in the coming weeks Iran’s nuclear advances will make it impossible” for the U.S. to return to the deal.

Man pleads not guilty in Wis. parade deaths

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade pleaded not guilty Friday to scores of criminal charges.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, entered the pleas to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment, during a court appearance that lasted less than five minutes. During the preliminary hearing, police Detective Thomas Casey testified that he and other officers yelled at Brooks to stop as he drove the SUV through the parade in downtown Waukesha on Nov. 21. Brooks’ attorney, public defender Anna Kees, maintained that he couldn’t turn off the parade route because the side streets were barricaded and full of spectators.

Brooks remains jailed on $5 million bail.

Closing arguments given in Palin trial

NEW YORK — A widely circulated New York Times editorial falsely linking former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin to a mass shooting was a libelous display of arrogance and unchecked power, Palin’s lawyer said in closing arguments Friday at a defamation trial.

At the time of the 2017 editorial, Palin was far removed from her fleeting fame as the Republican vice-presidential nominee, plaintiff attorney Kenneth Turkel told a jury in federal court in Manhattan. Times lawyer David Axelrod conceded the newspaper had made a mistake, but argued there was no evidence it had set out to damage Palin’s reputation.

Jurors deliberated about two hours at the end of the day without reaching a verdict. They are to resume Monday morning.

Ala. city kicks off first Mardi Gras since 2020

MOBILE, Ala. — The city that calls itself the “birthplace of Mardi Gras” is kicking off its first real Mardi Gras celebration since 2020 after two years that were lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile’s first big parade of the Mardi Gras season was scheduled for Friday night, when the Conde Cavaliers were set to roll through the city. Health officials urged participants to be careful around large crowds to avoid spreading the virus that causes COVID-19, but many already have given up safety measures.