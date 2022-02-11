2/12 Personalities

Comedian Dave Chappelle said his threat to pull the plug on his plans to open a comedy club near his hometown in Ohio wasn’t because he opposed a proposal for affordable housing in a nearby development.

Chappelle, who became the target of criticism this week after speaking against the development in Yellow Springs, said in a statement that the plan was not the right fit for the village.

“Dave Chappelle didn’t kill affordable housing. Concerned residents and a responding Village Council ‘killed’ a half-baked plan which never actually offered affordable housing,” said Carla Sims, a spokesperson for Chappelle.

Chappelle was among several residents who spoke against the project at a council meeting Monday the Dayton Daily News reported.

Chappelle lives with his family outside the village and has ties that go back to when his father graduated from Antioch College in Yellow Springs, and later was a professor there.

***

He’ll need 360-degree vision to keep up with his family now.

Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his second son live Thursday night on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360.” Cooper, 54, announced that the newborn’s full name is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. Sebastian is 22 months younger than his brother, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, who was born in April 2020.

Cooper also thanked Sebastian’s surrogate mother during his opening segment.

The CNN anchor co-parents Wyatt, and now Sebastian too, with friend and former partner Benjamin Maisani. Cooper said the two are working on formalizing the arrangement and changing Wyatt’s last name to Maisani-Cooper.

“Nothing is better than this,” he captioned a recent social media post of himself hugging his older son.