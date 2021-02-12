2/13 Nation Briefs

New USPS plan may mean slower mail
WASHINGTON — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is preparing to put all first-class mail onto a single delivery track, according to two people briefed on his strategic plan for the U.S. Postal Service, a move that would mean slower and more costly delivery for consumers and commercial mailers.
DeJoy has discussed plans to eliminate a tier of first-class mail — letters, bills and other envelope-sized correspondence sent to a local address — designated for delivery in two days. Instead, all first-class mail would be lumped into the same three- to five-day window, the current benchmark for non-local mail.
That class of mail is already struggling; only 38% was delivered on-time at the end of 2020, the Postal Service reported in federal court.
White House aide suspended for threat
WASHINGTON — White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has been suspended for a week without pay after he reportedly issued a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that Ducklo’s conduct was “completely unacceptable.” Psaki said while she had not spoken about the incident with President Joe Biden, Ducklo and aides “at the highest levels” of the White House’s communications team had apologized for the incident.
Ducklo’s personal life came under scrutiny earlier this week when Politico reported on his relationship with a reporter for the news outlet Axios who was assigned to cover the Biden campaign and its transition. On Friday, Vanity Fair published a report citing two unnamed sources that Ducklo had threatened the Politico reporter to try to suppress the story, telling her “I will destroy you.”
Redistricting data delayed until Sept.
The U.S. Census Bureau said Friday it won’t be delivering data used for redrawing congressional and state legislative districts until the end of September, causing headaches for state lawmakers and redistricting commissions facing deadlines to redraw districts this year.
Officials at the statistical agency blamed operational delays during the 2020 census caused by the pandemic.
The agency had said previously that the data would be available no earlier than the end of July . Before the pandemic, the deadline for finishing the redistricting data had been March 31.
Italy’s Draghi forms new government
ROME — Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Friday accepted the Italian president’s bid to form a new government.
The formation of a broad-based government of national unity was widely expected after most political parties across the spectrum signaled their support for Draghi. Italy is at a critical juncture as it battles the health and economic consequences of the pandemic, which first struck the country hard almost one year ago.
The new government will be sworn in Saturday, followed by votes of confidence in both houses of Parliament, expected early next week.
