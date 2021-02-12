2/13 Nation Briefs

New USPS plan may mean slower mail

WASHINGTON — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is preparing to put all first-class mail onto a single delivery track, according to two people briefed on his strategic plan for the U.S. Postal Service, a move that would mean slower and more costly delivery for consumers and commercial mailers.

DeJoy has discussed plans to eliminate a tier of first-class mail — letters, bills and other envelope-sized correspondence sent to a local address — designated for delivery in two days. Instead, all first-class mail would be lumped into the same three- to five-day window, the current benchmark for non-local mail.

That class of mail is already struggling; only 38% was delivered on-time at the end of 2020, the Postal Service reported in federal court.

White House aide suspended for threat

WASHINGTON — White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has been suspended for a week without pay after he reportedly issued a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.