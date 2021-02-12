2/13 Personalities

More than 16 years after separating, civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Kathy Jordan Sharpton.
Paperwork for a contested divorce was filed this week in Manhattan Supreme Court.
A statement attributed to both of them said: “After years of being separated, Kathy and I have decided to formalize our separation by filing for divorce. We plan to resolve this in an amicable manner. We remain good friends and our highest concern is the well-being of our grandson.”
The couple had been married for over 20 years when a separation was announced in November 2004. They have two daughters together.
***
Pop musician Justin Timberlake has apologized to fellow artists Britney Spears and Janet Jackson after FX’s “Framing Britney Spears” documentary landed him in hot water.
The “Say Something” hit-maker’s social media accounts have been flooded with outraged comments in the wake of the documentary that makes the case that Timberlake waged a smear campaign against Spears after the couple’s relationship ended in 2002.
“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” Timberlake said Friday on social media. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”
The controversy also dredged up an incident in which Timberlake accidentally exposed Jackson’s nipple by pulling away part of her costume during their performance at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.
Despite issuing multiple apologies, Jackson was not allowed to attend the Grammy Awards that year, but the Recording Academy welcomed Timberlake back after he agreed to apologize on air. He has also been invited back to the Super Bowl stage, while Jackson has not performed at another Super Bowl since.
