2/13 Personalities

More than 16 years after separating, civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Kathy Jordan Sharpton.

Paperwork for a contested divorce was filed this week in Manhattan Supreme Court.

A statement attributed to both of them said: “After years of being separated, Kathy and I have decided to formalize our separation by filing for divorce. We plan to resolve this in an amicable manner. We remain good friends and our highest concern is the well-being of our grandson.”

The couple had been married for over 20 years when a separation was announced in November 2004. They have two daughters together.

***

Pop musician Justin Timberlake has apologized to fellow artists Britney Spears and Janet Jackson after FX’s “Framing Britney Spears” documentary landed him in hot water.

The “Say Something” hit-maker’s social media accounts have been flooded with outraged comments in the wake of the documentary that makes the case that Timberlake waged a smear campaign against Spears after the couple’s relationship ended in 2002.