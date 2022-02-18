2/19 Personalities

Tracy Morgan is making Friars Club history.

The native New Yorker and beloved comic, 53, will receive The Entertainment Icon Award at the club’s spring gala, the Friars Club said Thursday.

Morgan, who will be the first Black entertainer to receive the award, said he’s thrilled to be “following in the footsteps of greatness.”

“The Friars is a legendary part of New York City and Comedy, two of my favorite things... some of my biggest influences were in and out of there,” said the “Saturday Night Live” veteran.

Morgan will be lightly roasted at the event, which is slated for May 26 at Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom and will also pay tribute to recently deceased members Betty White and Bob Saget.

The club’s other Entertainment Icons are Douglas Fairbanks, Cary Grant, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Martin Scorsese, Tom Cruise, Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal.

***

Kelly Clarkson may soon be Kelly Clarkson no more.

Multiple outlets report that the first person to win “American Idol” filed court documents on Valentine’s Day to change her name to Kelly Brianne. Brianne is her middle name.

The petition comes in the wake of her difficult divorce from Brandon Blackstock. She was declared legally single in September 2021, and also successfully changed her name back to Kelly Clarkson. In a 2020 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Clarkson was hesitant to speak on her divorce out of thoughtfulness for her children.

More recently, however, she’s been transparent about the toll the split took on her, and the difficulties of quarantining with two children as a single mother. Appearing as a guest Tuesday on “The Kelly Clarkson” show, she spoke matter-of-factly about the mundane realities of everyday life from her home.