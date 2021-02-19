2/20 Nation Briefs

Six more charged in attack on U.S. Capitol
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six more people linked to the far-right Oath Keepers militia group have been indicted on charges that they planned and coordinated with one another in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Friday.
The case against those affiliated with the Oath Keepers is the largest conspiracy case brought by the U.S. Justice Department so far in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The nine-person indictment named three already charged military veterans — Jessica Marie Watkins, 38, and Donovan Ray Crowl, 50, both of Woodstock, Ohio, and Thomas Caldwell, 66, of Berryville, Va.
The six new defendants include siblings Graydon Young, 54, of Englewood, Fla., and Laura Steele of Thomasville, N.C. It also includes married couples Kelly and Connie Meggs, 52 and 59, of Dunnellon, Fla., and Bennie and Sandra Parker, 70 and 60, of the Cincinnati area.
Manchin opposes Biden budget nominee
WASHINGTON — The nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget was thrown in doubt Friday as Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia became the first Democratic lawmaker to oppose her confirmation.
During her confirmation hearings, Tanden — president of the liberal-leaning Center for American Progress — apologized for spending years attacking top Republicans on social media.
“I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget,” Manchin said in a statement.
With the Senate divided between 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats, Tanden will likely need support from at least one Republican to win confirmation.
Spain sees fourth night of protests
BARCELONA, Spain — Street protests over the imprisonment of a rapper turned violent for a fourth straight night in Spain on Friday.
Police in the northeastern region of Catalonia, which has seen most of this week’s rioting, said some protesters pelted officers with bottles, stones, fireworks and paint in Barcelona and at least three other places.
Around 80 people, including four on Friday night, had been arrested and more than 100 injured since rapper Pablo Hasél earlier this week was arrested and began to serve a nine-month prison sentence after his conviction for insulting the Spanish monarchy and praising terrorist violence.
Africa reaches 100,000 coronavirus deaths
NAIROBI, Kenya — Africa has surpassed 100,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 as the continent praised for its early response to the pandemic now struggles with a dangerous resurgence and medical oxygen often runs desperately short.
“We are more vulnerable than we thought,” said John Nkengasong, the director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The 54-nation continent of some 1.3 billion people has barely seen the arrival of large-scale supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, but a variant of the virus dominant in South Africa is already posing a challenge to vaccination efforts.
