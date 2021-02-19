2/20 Nation Briefs

During her confirmation hearings, Tanden — president of the liberal-leaning Center for American Progress — apologized for spending years attacking top Republicans on social media.

“I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget,” Manchin said in a statement.

With the Senate divided between 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats, Tanden will likely need support from at least one Republican to win confirmation.

Spain sees fourth night of protests

BARCELONA, Spain — Street protests over the imprisonment of a rapper turned violent for a fourth straight night in Spain on Friday.

Police in the northeastern region of Catalonia, which has seen most of this week’s rioting, said some protesters pelted officers with bottles, stones, fireworks and paint in Barcelona and at least three other places.