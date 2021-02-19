2/20 Personalities

Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will not be returning to royal duties, and Harry, 36, will give up his honorary military titles — a decision that makes formal, and final, the couple’s split from the royal family.
When Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020, unhappy at media scrutiny and the strictures of their roles, it was agreed the situation would be reviewed after a year. Now it has, and the palace said in a statement that the couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have verified “they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family. “
Harry’s appointment as captain general of the Royal Marines and titles with other military groups will revert to the Queen Elizabeth II before being distributed to other members of the family.
***
Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday from Kanye West after 6½ years of marriage.
Sources familiar with the filing but not authorized to speak publicly confirmed that Kardashian, 40, filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court. The filing was not immediately available.
The impending end of “Kimye” brings a close to one of the most famous celebrity unions of the 21st century, between a reality TV superstar and a hip hop and fashion mega-mogul.
They have four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The two wed in Italy in 2014. It was the first marriage for West, 43, and the third for Kardashian.
***
Britain’s Prince Philip is expected to stay in a London hospital for several more days after being admitted earlier this week in what Buckingham Palace described as “a precautionary measure.”
The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II remained Friday in the private King Edward VII’s Hospital, where he was admitted on Tuesday evening.
Philip is expected to remain through the weekend and into next week for observation and rest.
— The Associated Press