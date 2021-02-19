2/20 Personalities

Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will not be returning to royal duties, and Harry, 36, will give up his honorary military titles — a decision that makes formal, and final, the couple’s split from the royal family.

When Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020, unhappy at media scrutiny and the strictures of their roles, it was agreed the situation would be reviewed after a year. Now it has, and the palace said in a statement that the couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have verified “they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family. “

Harry’s appointment as captain general of the Royal Marines and titles with other military groups will revert to the Queen Elizabeth II before being distributed to other members of the family.

***

Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday from Kanye West after 6½ years of marriage.

Sources familiar with the filing but not authorized to speak publicly confirmed that Kardashian, 40, filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court. The filing was not immediately available.