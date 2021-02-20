2/21 Nation Briefs

3 killed in shootout at shop near New Orleans
METAIRIE, La. — A suspect fatally shot two people at a gun store in suburban New Orleans on Saturday afternoon, and the shooter also died during gunfire as others engaged the suspect both inside and outside the outlet, authorities said.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said a person he described as the initial shooter fired inside the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the suburb of Metairie, striking the two people who were later pronounced dead.
He said several other people — whether employees or store customers — then opened fire on the shooter, both inside and outside of the building. The suspect also was killed, according to Lopinto.
Trump to appear at ACU’s meeting in Fla.
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Orlando, Fla., next weekend.
Ian Walters, spokesman for the American Conservative Union, confirmed that Trump will be speaking at the group’s annual Conservative Political Action Conference next Sunday.
Trump is expected to use the speech to talk about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative moment, as well as to criticize President Joe Biden’s efforts to undo his immigration policies, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.
Biden visits ailing Dole at home in Washington
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden paid a visit Saturday to former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., days after the World War II veteran and 1996 Republican presidential nominee announced he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.
Biden, who served in the Senate with Dole for more than two decades, arrived Saturday afternoon at the Watergate complex where Dole, 97, and his wife, Elizabeth, have long maintained a residence.
The White House described Dole as a close friend of the president.
“He’s doing well,” Biden said of Dole, after departing Holy Trinity Catholic Church later Saturday evening.
Dole said last week that he was planning to begin undergoing treatment on Monday.
Pentagon IG to probe Space Command move
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pentagon’s watchdog will investigate the Trump administration’s decision last month to move the headquarters of U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Ala., officials announced Friday.
The investigation, by the Defense Department’s inspector general, will evaluate the extent to which the Air Force complied with the department’s policies, as well as those of the Air Force, during the selection process, according to a memo from Randolph R. Stone, assistant inspector general for evaluations, to the acting secretary of the Air Force, John P. Roth.
Among the factors to be examined: Whether the service branch used “objective and relevant scoring factors” to rank six candidate locations and “calculated the cost and other scoring factors accurately and consistently” among those candidates, according to the memo. The investigation is to begin this month.
— From wire reports