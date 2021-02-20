2/21 Nation Briefs

3 killed in shootout at shop near New Orleans

METAIRIE, La. — A suspect fatally shot two people at a gun store in suburban New Orleans on Saturday afternoon, and the shooter also died during gunfire as others engaged the suspect both inside and outside the outlet, authorities said.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said a person he described as the initial shooter fired inside the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the suburb of Metairie, striking the two people who were later pronounced dead.

He said several other people — whether employees or store customers — then opened fire on the shooter, both inside and outside of the building. The suspect also was killed, according to Lopinto.

Trump to appear at ACU’s meeting in Fla.

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Orlando, Fla., next weekend.

Ian Walters, spokesman for the American Conservative Union, confirmed that Trump will be speaking at the group’s annual Conservative Political Action Conference next Sunday.