2/21 Personalities

Detectives are investigating allegations of domestic violence against rocker Marilyn Manson involving incidents that occurred about a decade ago in West Hollywood, authorities said Friday.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau opened the investigation after a woman approached authorities to report the allegations, sheriff’s Lt. John Adams said. The incidents reportedly occurred between 2009 and 2011, when Manson lived in the city of West Hollywood.
Word of the investigation came less than three weeks after actor Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused Manson, her ex-fiancé, of sexual and other physical abuse, alleging she was “manipulated into submission” during their relationship.
Adams declined to identify the woman who contacted the Sheriff’s Department, as is typical in domestic violence cases.
Manson, 52, whose real name is Brian Warner, has denied Wood’s allegations as “horrible distortions of reality.”
The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they were victims of sexual assault but named Wood because of her decision to speak out publicly.
***
The artist who sculpted Charging Bull, the bronze statue in New York which became an iconic symbol of Wall Street, has died in his hometown in Sicily at age 80.
Arturo Di Modica died at his home in Vittoria on Friday evening, the town said in a statement on Saturday. Di Modica had been ill for some time, it said.
The sculptor lived in New York for more than 40 years in New York. He arrived in 1973 and opened an art studio in the city’s SoHo neighborhood. With the help of a truck and crane, Di Modica installed the bronze bull sculpture in New York’s financial district without permission on the night of Dec. 16, 1989.
The artist reportedly spent $350,000 of his own money to create the 3.5-ton bronze beast that came to symbolize the resilience of the U.S. economy after a 1987 stock market crash.
— From wire reports