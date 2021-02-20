2/21 Personalities

Detectives are investigating allegations of domestic violence against rocker Marilyn Manson involving incidents that occurred about a decade ago in West Hollywood, authorities said Friday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau opened the investigation after a woman approached authorities to report the allegations, sheriff’s Lt. John Adams said. The incidents reportedly occurred between 2009 and 2011, when Manson lived in the city of West Hollywood.

Word of the investigation came less than three weeks after actor Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused Manson, her ex-fiancé, of sexual and other physical abuse, alleging she was “manipulated into submission” during their relationship.

Adams declined to identify the woman who contacted the Sheriff’s Department, as is typical in domestic violence cases.

Manson, 52, whose real name is Brian Warner, has denied Wood’s allegations as “horrible distortions of reality.”

The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they were victims of sexual assault but named Wood because of her decision to speak out publicly.

