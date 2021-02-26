2/27 Nation Briefs

317 girls are abducted from Nigerian school

LAGOS, Nigeria — Police on Friday confirmed the abduction of 317 girls from their school in northwestern Nigeria, the second case of a mass school kidnapping in less than 10 days.

The children were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen from their secondary school in the town of Jangebe, in Zamfara state, early on Friday, the state’s police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, said.

Police and the military have launched a joint rescue operation and sent “a heavily armed reinforcement team” to Jangebe, according to Shehu.

Several large groups of armed men operate in Zamfara state. They are described by the government as bandits, and are known to kidnap for ransom and to push for the release of their members from jail.

NYC will get first Black school superintendent

New York City school Chancellor Richard Carranza announced Friday he will step down, citing the coronavirus pandemic’s personal toll on his family.