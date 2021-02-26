2/27 Nation Briefs

317 girls are abducted from Nigerian school
LAGOS, Nigeria — Police on Friday confirmed the abduction of 317 girls from their school in northwestern Nigeria, the second case of a mass school kidnapping in less than 10 days.
The children were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen from their secondary school in the town of Jangebe, in Zamfara state, early on Friday, the state’s police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, said.
Police and the military have launched a joint rescue operation and sent “a heavily armed reinforcement team” to Jangebe, according to Shehu.
Several large groups of armed men operate in Zamfara state. They are described by the government as bandits, and are known to kidnap for ransom and to push for the release of their members from jail.
NYC will get first Black school superintendent
New York City school Chancellor Richard Carranza announced Friday he will step down, citing the coronavirus pandemic’s personal toll on his family.
He will be replaced by Bronx Executive Superintendent Meisha Ross Porter, who will become the first Black woman to lead the nation’s largest public school district.
Carranza, who has spent three years on the job, briefly choked back tears at a news conference as he announced his decision.
Porter is set to take over March 15, ready to “hit the ground running and lead New York City schools to a full recovery,” she said.
U.S. to de-emphasize pot use during hiring
WASHINGTON — Federal agencies should not automatically disqualify job applicants or take disciplinary actions against current employees for using or possessing marijuana, the government’s central personnel agency has said.
A memo from the Office of Personnel Management released Friday lays out additional considerations for what the government calls “suitability” decisions related to marijuana for both new and continued employment.
Federal employees remain bound by a federal law defining marijuana as a controlled substance, even though growing numbers of state and local jurisdictions have decriminalized it for medical or recreational purposes.
The new guidance for federal hiring and firing puts less emphasis on marijuana use as a disqualifying factor and gives agencies considerable discretion.
Russian prison chief says Navalny is safe
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will be safe in the prison camp where he’s being taken, the country’s top penitentiary official said, according to official news agencies.
“I guarantee that there is no threat to his health or life” in the facility, Alexander Kalashnikov, head of the Federal Prison Service, said Friday, according to state-run Tass and RIA Novosti.
Navalny was removed from his Moscow jail cell Thursday but there’s been no word of where he was taken. Kalashnikov didn’t name the prison, either, saying only, “he’s been taken where he should be now.” Prison authorities typically don’t notify lawyers or family members where inmates are being transferred until they arrive, sometimes after days in transit.
