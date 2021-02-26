2/27 Personalities

The Hulu television network said this week that it has ordered a limited series dramatizing the life of boxing great Mike Tyson, who quickly slammed the production as “cultural misappropriation.”
In a news release Thursday, Hulu said “Iron Mike” will explore “the wild, tragic and controversial life and career” of a polarizing athlete.
Tyson, who is not involved in the project, criticized Hulu on social media, saying the series smacked of insensitivity. Hulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
An “authorized” autobiographical project would be announced in the coming days, Tyson said.
The eight-episode “Iron Mike” is from the makers of “I, Tonya,” the 2017 movie that starred Margot Robbie as ice skater Tonya Harding.
***
Mobster Peter Gotti, the brother of notorious Gambino crime boss John Gotti, has died while serving a federal prison sentence, a person familiar with the matter told the AP on Thursday.
Gotti, 81, died of natural causes while incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, N.C., said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Gotti was sentenced to a 25-year term for his conviction in 2003 on racketeering and other charges alleging he took command of the Gambinos after his brother was locked up. He served more than 17 years behind bars and had sought an early release in an effort to avoid dying in prison.
***
Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh has been buried in a private cemetery in St. Louis, his family announced Friday.
Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn, and the family said a private ceremony with close family and friends was held Wednesday. They did not say where he was buried.
The family said additional celebrations of his life are planned, both virtually and in his hometown of Cape Girardeau, Mo., The Southeast Missourian reported.
Limbaugh died Feb. 17, a year after announcing he had lung cancer.
— The Associated Press