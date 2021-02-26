2/27 Personalities

The Hulu television network said this week that it has ordered a limited series dramatizing the life of boxing great Mike Tyson, who quickly slammed the production as “cultural misappropriation.”

In a news release Thursday, Hulu said “Iron Mike” will explore “the wild, tragic and controversial life and career” of a polarizing athlete.

Tyson, who is not involved in the project, criticized Hulu on social media, saying the series smacked of insensitivity. Hulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An “authorized” autobiographical project would be announced in the coming days, Tyson said.

The eight-episode “Iron Mike” is from the makers of “I, Tonya,” the 2017 movie that starred Margot Robbie as ice skater Tonya Harding.

***

Mobster Peter Gotti, the brother of notorious Gambino crime boss John Gotti, has died while serving a federal prison sentence, a person familiar with the matter told the AP on Thursday.

Gotti, 81, died of natural causes while incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, N.C., said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.