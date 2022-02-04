2/5 Personalities

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo needed only one album to earn her the title of Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year, landing her in the company of Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.
The former teen actor turned pop star will be honored as the 2022 Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2. Previous honorees also include Cardi B, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande.
Rodrigo became 2021’s biggest breakout star with her confessional debut album, breaking chart records and racking up awards and nominations with “Sour,” an exploration of heartache, jealousy and insecurity. “SOUR” broke streaming records and led to all 11 tracks landing in the top 30 of Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the first female artist to achieve the feat.
“Olivia’s trajectory to superstardom is the stuff of pop music legend,” said Hannah Karp, Billboard’s Editorial Director, in a statement. “Her talents as a storyteller and songwriter have made Olivia one of the most authentic and exciting new artists to explode onto the scene in years.”
The awards show will be held at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, hosted by Ciara.
***
Macaulay Culkin’s “midlife crisis” is to be explored in a new documentary series.
The 41-year-old actor shot to fame as a child star in the 1990s with roles in movies such as ‘Home Alone’ and ‘My Girl’ and he decided to document his experience of getting older with Lightbox series ‘Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis’ after a tweet he posted to mark his 40th birthday went viral.
In a statement, Culkin said: “Wow, Lightbox. Thanks for reminding me I’m in my 40s. Well, rather than make a big deal about it, I figure we should just make a show about it. Makes sense.”
No release date has been given.
— From wire reports