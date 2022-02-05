2/6 Nation Briefs

5-year-old trapped in Morocco well dies

Rescuers pulled a boy out of a 100-foot well in Morocco, after tunneling toward the 5-year-old in a four-day operation that transfixed the country and anxious observers across the world. But the royal palace said in a statement that the boy had died.

The emergency team’s extraction of the boy on Saturday night marked the end of a mission that involved teams of first responders and topographical engineers working around the clock with equipment, including bulldozers and backhoes.

For four days, the team worked to safely retrieve Rayan, who fell into a dry well and became trapped between its narrow walls, in the village of Ighran in Morocco’s northern Chefchaouen province. The dramatic race to save him gripped Morocco and neighboring countries.

