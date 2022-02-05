2/6 Nation Briefs

5-year-old trapped in Morocco well dies
Rescuers pulled a boy out of a 100-foot well in Morocco, after tunneling toward the 5-year-old in a four-day operation that transfixed the country and anxious observers across the world. But the royal palace said in a statement that the boy had died.
The emergency team’s extraction of the boy on Saturday night marked the end of a mission that involved teams of first responders and topographical engineers working around the clock with equipment, including bulldozers and backhoes.
For four days, the team worked to safely retrieve Rayan, who fell into a dry well and became trapped between its narrow walls, in the village of Ighran in Morocco’s northern Chefchaouen province. The dramatic race to save him gripped Morocco and neighboring countries.
‘Queen Camilla’ gets some royal support
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II offered her support Saturday to have the Duchess of Cornwall become Queen Camilla — using a special Platinum Jubilee message to make a significant decision in shaping the future of the British monarchy.
In remarks delivered on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, the monarch expressed a “sincere wish’’ that Camilla be known as “Queen Consort” when her eldest son Charles, the Prince of Wales, succeeds her as expected to the throne. In giving her blessing, the popular and respected sovereign is placing significant heft behind the move.
The message ties up a loose end that has hung over the House of Windsor since Charles’ divorce from the popular Princess Diana.
It took years for many in Britain to forgive Charles, the man whose admitted infidelity brought such pain to “the people’s princess” before she died in a Paris car crash in 1997.
Delta wants unruly people on no-fly list
NEW YORK — Any person convicted of a disruption on board a flight should be added to the national “no fly” list, Delta Air Lines told the U.S. Department of Justice.
In a letter to the Justice Department Attorney General Merrick Garland dated Thursday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said there should be “zero tolerance” for any behavior that affects flight safety.
Bastian noted that the rate of these behavior incidents on the airline has increased nearly 100% since 2019.
Delta has, along with its industry partner Airlines for America, been pushing since last year for heightened reporting, investigation and prosecution of those who interfere with on-board safety.
The airlines, based in Atlanta, said it has put nearly 1,900 people on Delta’s “no-fly” list for refusing to comply with masking requirements and submitted more than 900 banned names to the Transportation Security Administration to pursue civil penalties.
A spokesperson with TSA, which enforces the FBI “no fly” list of potential terrorist threats, referred a reporter to the FBI. The FBI declined to comment. The Justice Department could not be immediately reached for comment.
The Federal Aviation Administration cited 4.9 reported unruly incidents per 10,000 flights the week ending Jan. 23, according to its website.
— From wire reports