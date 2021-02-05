2/6 Nation Briefs

Myanmar politicians defy coup, say they are true government
YANGON, Myanmar — Hundreds of members of Myanmar’s deposed ruling party declared themselves Friday to be the sole legitimate representatives of the people and asked for international recognition as the country’s government, as protests against the military takeover swelled.
Nearly 300 politicians from ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party announced they had named a committee to carry out the functions of Parliament, according to a National League for Democracy party Facebook page. In a letter to the United Nations and the international community posted on social media, the party also asked for targeted sanctions and for businesses to cut ties with the military, which has vast lucrative holdings.
The lawmakers had been set to take their seats Monday in a new session of the parliament when the military announced it was taking power for a year and detained them, though most have since been released.
ICC clears way for war crimes probe of Israeli actions
JERUSALEM — The International Criminal Court said Friday that its jurisdiction extends to territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, potentially clearing the way for its chief prosecutor to open a war crimes probe into Israeli military actions.
The decision was welcomed by the Palestinians and decried by Israel’s prime minister, who vowed to fight “this perversion of justice.”
The ICC’s chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, said in 2019 that there was a “reasonable basis” to open a war crimes probe into Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip as well as Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank. But she asked the court to determine whether she has territorial jurisdiction before proceeding. Israel, which is not a member of the ICC, has said the court has no jurisdiction because the Palestinians do not have statehood and because the borders of any future state are to be decided in peace talks.
Fox Business cancels ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight’ after a decade run
LOS ANGELES — Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” whose host has trumpeted unfounded assertions of voter fraud in the 2020 election, has been canceled.
In a statement Friday, Fox News said the move was part of routine programming alterations that it had foreshadowed in an announcement last fall. Whether the cancellation ends Dobbs’ career with Fox News wasn’t addressed, and the company had no further comment. The former CNN host started his show at Fox in March 2011. It was by far the highest-rated on Fox Business.
The replacement for “Lou Dobbs Tonight” will be announced soon, Fox News said. The show last aired on Friday, with a guest hosting sitting in for Dobbs, 75, who had no immediate statement. The announcement comes one day after the election technology company Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, parent company Fox Corp. and several on-air commentators, including Dobbs.
