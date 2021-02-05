2/6 Personalities

Hall of Fame coach and NFL analyst Bill Cowher has a book coming out in June that his publisher is calling “more than just a football story.” The former Pittsburgh Steelers coach, who led his team to a Super Bowl title at the end of the 2005 season, has a deal with Atria Books for the memoir “Heart and Steel.”
Cowher will look back not just on his career, but on his private struggles. In 2010, he lost his wife and father within three months of each other. “As I went through the beginning of 2020 and I received the Hall of Fame honor, it allowed me to be reflective upon my football career,” he said in a statement issued through Atria, a Simon and Schuster imprint. “When the pandemic hit, it was a great opportunity to write this book and reflect upon my life.”
Cowher led the Steelers from 1992 to 2006. Besides the Super Bowl win, he guided them to eight division titles and two conference championships. In his first year with Pittsburgh, he was named coach of the year by The Associated Press and the Sporting News.
Cowher, 63, is collaborating on “Heart and Steel” with Michael Holley, who has also worked on a memoir by Boston Red Sox David Ortiz and on books about the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots.
***
Hall of Fame songwriter Jim Weatherly, who wrote “Midnight Train to Georgia” and other hits for Gladys Knight, Glen Campbell and Ray Price, has died at 77. The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame said Friday that his family confirmed his death Wednesday at his home in Brentwood, Tenn.
A star quarterback for Ole Miss in the 1960s, Weatherly wrote a number of hits for Gladys Knight & The Pips, including “(You’re the) Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me,” “Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye)” and “Where Peaceful Waters Flow.”
He also helped write country hits like “A Lady Like You” by Campbell, “Where Do I Put Her Memory” by Charley Pride, “Roses and Love Songs” by Price and “Someone Else’s Star” by Bryan White.
Weatherly was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006 and the national Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014.
— The Associated Press