2 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $449,990

Welcome to the Parish House, one of the most unique addresses in Ashland, VA! Built in 1875, the Parish House sits on historic Center Street, alongside the rail road tracks in the charming town of Ashland. Originally part of St. James the Less Church, this 2094 square foot home has undergone many renovations. The unique floor plan presents a spacious, bright and airy open living area with ceilings soaring 14’. A raised platform open to the living room, is perfect for a study or tv area. Artful landscaping, front, side and rear porches, tree house, freshly painted interior, refinished hardwoods and wood burning stove, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is a must see. (2017) New Heat Pump (2017) New Shingles on Roof (2017) Dry crawl space, Paramount Termite Baiting System. (Oil tank for back up heat) Strolling distance to shops, restaurants and Randolph Macon College, this home is waiting for “your” personal and customized touches. Houses like this one do not come around often, don’t miss your chance to own and make a bit of history!