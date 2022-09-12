2 Bedroom Home in Aylett - $327,950
High school football Week 3: Player of the week poll, local game stories, summaries and scores from around the state
Glen Allen upsets No. 7 Patrick Henry. Hanover impresses in win over Matoaca. Benedictine, No. 4 Trinity, No. 6 Dinwiddie, No. 8 Manchester roll. In return to field, Mechanicsville hangs with No. 9 Freeman.
Ex-owner of South Richmond assisted living home gets 2 years in $823K federal health care fraud case
Mable Jones, now 79, traveled frequently to Atlantic City and Las Vegas, "where she gambled away resident funds and made lavish retail purchases," a prosecutor said.
In the video, a man can be seen taunting a delivery driver, kicking and hitting the driver's car and slamming the door. The driver sprayed what appeared to be pepper spray, but the man kept circling the automobile.
Poor traffic planning having impact in Richmond
Wes Freed, a Richmond artist who created album covers for Drive-By Truckers and other rock bands, died on Sunday at the age of 58. Freed was d…
Five days a week, hundreds of dogs in the Richmond area walk to their neighborhood “bus stop” and run to their seats on remodeled school buses.
The project is anticipated to cost about $100,000, with work expected to begin later this month.
The suspect vehicle is described as a green 1990s Dodge pickup that at the time of the incident had a motorcycle in the bed.
Fire department officials said the Richmond Police Department is still in the process of identifying the body recovered about 200 yards down river from the Riverside Meadow.
“There’s a lot of talk about our high-school days, Benedictine, Monacan, Hanover, Glen Allen, James River ... There’s a lot of competition there.”