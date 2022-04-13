Charming cottage offering excellent investment opportunity in growing residential area with Chesterfield County Schools! Loaded with original character. HVAC only 4 years old! More than $50,000 BELOW assessment!!! Super location near Chesterfield Airport. Easy access to 288, 95 & Iron Bridge Road.
2 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $225,000
