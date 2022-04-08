2 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $39,900

INVESTOR SPECIAL! 2 bedroom home on over 2 1/2 acres is being sold AS-IS. Inspections for information purposes ONLY! Home is state of disrepair, priced as such. Floors unstable in some of the rooms — use extreme CAUTION when viewing and enter at own risk. Broker, owners and agent ”Held Harmless” if floors to right side of house are walked on (kitchen, bath & front bedroom).