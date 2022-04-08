 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $39,900

2 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $39,900

INVESTOR SPECIAL! 2 bedroom home on over 2 1/2 acres is being sold AS-IS. Inspections for information purposes ONLY! Home is state of disrepair, priced as such. Floors unstable in some of the rooms — use extreme CAUTION when viewing and enter at own risk. Broker, owners and agent ”Held Harmless” if floors to right side of house are walked on (kitchen, bath & front bedroom).

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News