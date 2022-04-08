A hidden gem with exceptional potential, only 40 minutes from major stores and dining! Just a short 10-minute walk to Claremont community beach. Tired of driving hours to get away with the family? Well, your search is over with 39 Mancha Ave in Claremont VA. If you've been longing for days spent at the beach or would like to just get away from the hustle and bustle of city life then this is the place for you. Whether you choose to renovate the existing structure (most of the demolition has been done) or tear this one down and build your dream oasis, the choice is yours. *** Beach area is reserved for town residents only. ***
2 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $60,000
