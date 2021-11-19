 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Colonial Heights - $150,000

Great Opportunity to make this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow yours! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with ceramic tile in the kitchen. 2 nice size bedrooms and 1 bath. Additional room would make a great office, playroom, craft room - the possibilities are endless. Washer and Dryer convey & are behind folding doors in the additional room. The back yard features a privacy fence and direct access to the garage with heat and a 1/2 bath. Was previously used as a dance studio. Would make a great mancave/craft room/playroom - again the possibilites are endless. The garage is also accessible from the ally way/public easement behind the house. All appliances convey

