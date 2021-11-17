 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Colonial Heights - $159,000

Gorgeous single story cottage home nestled in the heart of Colonial Heights. Conveniently located off 301, nearby dining, schools, parks, and interstates. The home has great flow from room to room, with 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath, and a large closet in the primary bedroom. A large back yard with privacy fence.

