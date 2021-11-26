2 Bedroom Home in Cumberland - $45,000

Fantastic lot ready for you to make it home! This is located close to the town of Cumberland and offers privacy. This can be lived in as-is or you can tear it down and start over. With the driveway already in, septic installed, and lot cleared you are ready to go! This comes with the home as well as a detached pool room in a separate building. Keep it for entertaining or use it for a workshop. At this price it will not last long, call with any questions.