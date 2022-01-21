2 Bedroom Home in Cumberland - $79,900

This home needs a lot of work sold strictly "AS IS" seller will not provide any inspections or repairs. Lovely property with huge pecan tree, walnut tree, plum tree, pear and nice oaks. Long road frontage. The home could be made very nice, it has loads of stone laid on floor of front porch and used for landscaping in the yard. A full front porch is 62 ft long with rock floor and 13 ft wide in one area 8 ft wide on the other end. The huge unfinished addition is approx 16x39. 8.556 acres long frontage. Close to Cumberland Courthouse. Investors dream.