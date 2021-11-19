 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Dinwiddie - $139,500

Completely Renovated Rancher on 1 Acre of Land!!! Home has NEW ROOF, PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL, DRYWALL, TRIM, LAMINATE HARDWOOD FLOORING, CARPET, PAINT CABINETS TO INCLUDE BATHROOM VANITIES, HEAT PUMP, HOT WATER HEATER & WINDOWS!!

