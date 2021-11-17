2 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $177,600

Completely renovated home located only a few minutes to Richmond!! This home has a new dimensional roof, new stainless steel appliances, new water heater, new maintenance free vinyl tilt windows, fresh paint and luxury vinyl plank throughout!! The Kitchen has plenty of white cabinets and a subway tile backsplash! There is a separate Utility Room with washer & dryer hookups!! There is a Flex Room off one of the Bedrooms that would make an excellent office or a 3rd Bedroom (no closet)!! All new light fixtures and ceiling fans! The Bathroom includes a ceramic tile Bath surround and a new vanity! The rear yard offers plenty of space and a tool shed!