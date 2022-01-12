2 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $209,950

Cute Brick Cape nestled in Lakeside between Hermitage Rd. and Lakeside Ave. Recently Updated with Fresh Paint and Lighting. Features 2 Large Bedrooms, Large Living room w/Brick Fireplace, Dining area, Kitchen w/Dishwasher, Electric Range and Microwave. Basement has lots of space for storage or crafts and Laundry area with Washer and Dryer hook-ups and New Sump Pump. Hardwood Floors beneath the Carpet though-out, Roof is Approx. 15 years +/-. 3 A/C window Units, Screened in Porch, Fenced rear Yard and Garden Shed.