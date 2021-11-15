2 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $341,112

The Williams home is spacious and smart! It embodies the concept of open space, natural light, and intuitive room-to-room flow. The main living space has a purpose of high function, balanced with room to relax or entertain friends and loved ones. This home is upgraded with a beautiful gourmet kitchen to showcase cooking-savvy skills! The oversized Owner’s Suite is a sanctuary boasting a tiled en-suite bathroom, double vanities, TWO walk-in closets, & private water closet. The second-floor family room has a balcony & is a great space for a home office, exercise studio, or just to relax. The garage offers additional storage space for seasonal items. This end unit home includes a SMART Condo Package that allows you to manage the home’s functions with your mobile phone. The Williams is beautiful, functional, and fitting for today’s lifestyles! Stanley Martin was recently selected 2021 National Builder of the Year! This is a to-be-built home, and design options have been selected. Photos are of a model home. We are currently following CDC and State guidelines regarding COVID-19.