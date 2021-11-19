2 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $84,950

Welcome home to 5612 Crenshaw Rd, Unit 1122, a condo located just off the highway and with quick access to both the city and Short Pump's amenities. Whether you're looking for an opportunity to downsize, or a first time home, or an investment property, there's something in this home for everyone. Through the front door, you'll notice the open and naturally light living room, carpeted and with a large picture window. The dining area has a chandelier, to host dinner guests in the home. The kitchen has plenty of storage and counter space, and has laminate floors. Down the hall are the two bedrooms, both carpeted and the primary bedroom having two closets. On the hall is the large full bath, conveniently located between both bedrooms. Finally, out back is the big porch, with plenty of room for outdoor furniture to enjoy the fall weather. You'll also have a dedicated storage unit in the laundry room, for added storage without taking up space in your home. Don't miss out on this home, book your showing today!